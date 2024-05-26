Ryan Sutter learned an important lesson first-hand while his wife, Trista Sutter, was away.
“They say absence makes the heart grow fonder … We found out it’s true,” Ryan, 49, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 26. “It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you.”
Ryan noted that the distance “brings questions and wonder and worry and then answers and peace and celebration.” He added, “It brought time for reflection, for projects, prayer and independence but mostly it brought joy at its conclusion. Real joy. And that’s really what it’s all about.”
Ryan concluded the message by giving a sweet welcome back to Trista, 51. “We missed you…. #love #love #reunitedanditfeelssogood,” he wrote.
Alongside the caption, Ryan shared a black-and-white selfie of his family at the beach. Ryan grinned ear to ear as Trista gave a peace sign to the camera and their kids, son Maxwell, 16, and daughter Blakesley, 14, posed beside them.
Ryan, who wed Trista in 2003, sparked concern among fans earlier this month when he shared a series of cryptic posts about the former Bachelorette’s whereabouts. In his initial post, Ryan hoped that absence makes the heart grow fonder while sharing a black-and-white photo of Trista.
“I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman,” he wrote. “She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out. … I miss her already.”
Trista, for her part, made her return to social media on Saturday, May 25, to reassure her fans she was doing well.
“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! 😜🤣,” Trista joked via Instagram. “In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. 🥰. For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that. 🙃.”
Despite fans hoping to get answers, Trista remained tight-lipped about her absence. “If you want to know the rest of the story, I will share in due time. For now, it’s back to our regularly scheduled programming – from a beach in Mexico! 🇲🇽 🏝️🤿,” she wrote. “After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation! 😎.”