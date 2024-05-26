Ryan Sutter learned an important lesson first-hand while his wife, Trista Sutter, was away.

“They say absence makes the heart grow fonder … We found out it’s true,” Ryan, 49, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 26. “It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you.”

Ryan noted that the distance “brings questions and wonder and worry and then answers and peace and celebration.” He added, “It brought time for reflection, for projects, prayer and independence but mostly it brought joy at its conclusion. Real joy. And that’s really what it’s all about.”

Ryan concluded the message by giving a sweet welcome back to Trista, 51. “We missed you…. #love #love #reunitedanditfeelssogood,” he wrote.

Related: Bachelorette's Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter's Relationship Timeline Although many Bachelor Nation couples struggled after the show and have ultimately broken up, the original Bachelorette and her husband are still going strong. Trista Sutter (née Rehn) and Ryan Sutter met on night one of season 1 of The Bachelorette — and hit it off immediately. “I decided going in that I needed to […]

Alongside the caption, Ryan shared a black-and-white selfie of his family at the beach. Ryan grinned ear to ear as Trista gave a peace sign to the camera and their kids, son Maxwell, 16, and daughter Blakesley, 14, posed beside them.

Ryan, who wed Trista in 2003, sparked concern among fans earlier this month when he shared a series of cryptic posts about the former Bachelorette’s whereabouts. In his initial post, Ryan hoped that absence makes the heart grow fonder while sharing a black-and-white photo of Trista.

“I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman,” he wrote. “She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out. … I miss her already.”

Trista, for her part, made her return to social media on Saturday, May 25, to reassure her fans she was doing well.

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! 😜🤣,” Trista joked via Instagram. “In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. 🥰. For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that. 🙃.”

Despite fans hoping to get answers, Trista remained tight-lipped about her absence. “If you want to know the rest of the story, I will share in due time. For now, it’s back to our regularly scheduled programming – from a beach in Mexico! 🇲🇽 🏝️🤿,” she wrote. “After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation! 😎.”