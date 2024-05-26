Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Ryan Sutter Learned Absence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder While Wife Trista Sutter Was Away

By
Ryan Sutter Learned Absence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder When Trista Was Away
Ryan Sutter and Trista SutterJohn Parra/Getty Images

Ryan Sutter learned an important lesson first-hand while his wife, Trista Sutter, was away.

“They say absence makes the heart grow fonder … We found out it’s true,” Ryan, 49, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 26. “It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you.”

Ryan noted that the distance “brings questions and wonder and worry and then answers and peace and celebration.” He added, “It brought time for reflection, for projects, prayer and independence but mostly it brought joy at its conclusion. Real joy. And that’s really what it’s all about.”

Ryan concluded the message by giving a sweet welcome back to Trista, 51. “We missed you…. #love #love #reunitedanditfeelssogood,” he wrote.

First Bachelorette Trista Sutter Celebrated Her 50th Birthday With Her Husband Ryan, And Some Close The Bachelorette’s Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter’s Relationship Timeline 520 Friends Including Show Alumni Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick At The All-New Sandals Royal Curaçao Resort.

Related: Bachelorette's Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter's Relationship Timeline

Alongside the caption, Ryan shared a black-and-white selfie of his family at the beach. Ryan grinned ear to ear as Trista gave a peace sign to the camera and their kids, son Maxwell, 16, and daughter Blakesley, 14, posed beside them.

Ryan, who wed Trista in 2003, sparked concern among fans earlier this month when he shared a series of cryptic posts about the former Bachelorette’s whereabouts. In his initial post, Ryan hoped that absence makes the heart grow fonder while sharing a black-and-white photo of Trista.

“I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman,” he wrote. “She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out. … I miss her already.”

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

Trista, for her part, made her return to social media on Saturday, May 25, to reassure her fans she was doing well.

Feature Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! 😜🤣,” Trista joked via Instagram. “In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. 🥰. For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that. 🙃.”

Despite fans hoping to get answers, Trista remained tight-lipped about her absence. “If you want to know the rest of the story, I will share in due time. For now, it’s back to our regularly scheduled programming – from a beach in Mexico! 🇲🇽 🏝️🤿,” she wrote. “After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation! 😎.”

In this article

Ryan Sutter
Trista Sutter Why The Bachelorette Has More Success Than The Bachelor

Trista Sutter

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!