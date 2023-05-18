Six weeks after Paul Cattermole died at the age of 46, more details have been revealed.

“We confirm that Mr. Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded,” a spokesperson for England’s Dorset Coroner’s Office told Sky News in a Thursday, May 18, statement. “As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest.”

News broke one month earlier that the S Club 7 crooner had died.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” his family said in a statement on April 7. “Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.”

The message continued: “Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

Following Cattermole’s death, his fellow S Club 7 members paid tribute to his legacy.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel,” the group captioned an Instagram post at the time. “We were so lucky to have him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

The late singer was one of the founding members of the popular British band alongside Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Bradley McIntosh. The S Club 7 in Miami alums had several chart-topping hits in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, including “S Club Party,” “Never Had a Dream Come True” and “Reach” before eventually going their separate ways in 2003.

All seven members later announced in February that they were hitting the road for a reunion tour across the United Kingdom. Following Cattermole’s passing, the group still plan to embark on the live concerts without their late pal and Spearritt, 42.

“Sorry it’s been a while since you’ve heard from us, but in all honesty, we’ve been in a bit of shock and it’s taken a while for us to find the right words to describe how we feel about losing our brother Paul,” Lee, 41, said in an emotional Instagram video shared on Sunday, May 14. “You’ve probably noticed that there are only five of us here today and, although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour, but we wish her all the best for the future.”

The remaining musicians — under the rebranded name S Club — will “crack on” with their performance plans in tribute to Cattermole. It is not known why Spearritt opted out of the upcoming tour.