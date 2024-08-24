Amid the stress of announcing her breast cancer diagnosis, Danielle Fishel still made sure to support former Girl Meets World costar Sabrina Carpenter.

“This never gets old,” Fishel, 43, captioned an Instagram photo of herself sitting in a Target shopping cart while holding up Carpenter’s latest album on Friday, August 23. “Short ‘N Sweet out nowwww! @sabrinacarpenter I will climb into a target cart for you even when I’m 100 years old. Congratulations on sharing this masterpiece with the world! 💙💙💋.”

Carpenter, 25, appreciated the show of support, commenting, “Love you forever.”

This is a longtime tradition for Fishel, who met Carpenter more than a decade ago when she got her big break playing Maya on the Boy Meets World spinoff.

The Topanga actress previously posed in a Target cart with Singular Act I in November 2018, Singular Act II in September 2019 and Emails I Can’t Send in July 2022. This year, however, she upgraded from CDs to vinyl as she proudly promoted her pal’s work.

The show of support came at the end of an eventful week for Fishel. She announced her breast cancer diagnosis on the Monday, August 19, episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast.

“I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer,” she explained. “It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion.”

“I’m going to be fine. I’m having surgery to remove it,” Fishel added. “I’m going to be on some follow-up treatment. I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days.”

The following day, Fishel shared how grateful she was for the overwhelming support following her health update. “I wanted to do a quick video to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart, and from my entire family, for the enormous outpouring of love and support and encouragement you have sent me since I announced my breast cancer diagnosis,” she said in a video posted to Instagram.

Prior to her health issues, Fishel went to New York City in May to support the “Espresso” singer as she made her Saturday Night Live debut. “Had the literal time of my life watching my bb check a massive box off her bucket list,” Fishel captioned a snap hugging Carpenter at the afterparty. “Met some absolute legends and cried tears of joy.”

Carpenter commented, “I love you!!!!!”