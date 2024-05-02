When Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter were announced as the host and musical guest of an upcoming Saturday Night Live episode, the internet couldn’t help but point out their shared connection to Taylor Swift.

The variety show’s official X account revealed on Wednesday, May 2, that Gyllenhaal, 43, and Carpenter, 24, will be taking the stage at Studio 8H on Saturday, May 18.

“Jake and Sabrina?! I literally laughed out loud in Swiftie,” one user wrote via X after the announcement, while another added, “Person who booked Jake and Sabrina for the same day: *laughs in Swiftie*.”

“Sipping me espresso like you’re on a late night show,” a third wrote, mashing up the lyrics of Carpenter’s “Espresso” and Swift’s “All Too Well,” which is widely believed to be about Gyllenhaal.

In case you somehow missed it, Carpenter opened for several of Swift’s Eras Tour dates in 2023. Carpenter, who’s dating Barry Keoghan, was also spotted hanging out with Swift, 34, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at Coachella last month.

Gyllenhaal and Swift’s connection, meanwhile, goes way back. The pair began dating in the fall of 2010 before calling it quits before New Year’s Eve.

“Jake just told her it wasn’t working out,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Taylor is really upset and hurt. She doesn’t know what she did for him to put a stop to it. She feels really burned by him.”

Two years later, Swift released Red, which included several tracks that fans speculated were about Gyllenhaal, including “All Too Well.” When Swift rereleased her hit album in November 2021, she dropped a 10-minute version of the tune.

After the breakup anthem hit airwaves, Gyllenhaal told Esquire that there’s no bad blood. “It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans,” he said in February 2022. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

When asked whether he listened to Red (Taylor’s Version), Gyllenhaal replied, “No.” He concluded, “I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”

Us confirmed in December 2018 that Gyllenhaal had moved on with Jeanne Cadieu. Swift, meanwhile, has been linked to Kelce, 34, since summer 2023.

In October 2023, Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a surprise appearance on an episode of SNL, which was hosted by Pete Davidson. Swift introduced musical guest and pal Ice Spice, while Kelce made a cameo in a skit inspired by the NFL’s “Swift-mania.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.