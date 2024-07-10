Your account
Sabrina Carpenter is the Niece of Bart Simpson Voice Actor Nancy Cartwright

By
Sabrina Carpenter is Bart Simpson’s Niece
Sabrina Carpenter. Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

It turns out that Sabrina Carpenter has a famous aunt — the voice behind Bart Simpson.

The Simpsons voice actress Nancy Cartwright revealed via TikTok on Tuesday, July 9, that she is indeed related to the “Espresso” singer.

Cartwright, 66, has voiced Bart since the animated sitcom began airing in 1989. She also voices Maggie Simpson, Nelson Muntz and Ralph Wiggum, as well as Chuckie Finster in Rugrats.

@officialnancycartwright

Replying to @sapphirem__ The rumors are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece! 🥰 #sabrinacarpenter #bartsimpson #celebrities @Sabrina Carpenter

♬ original sound – Nancy Cartwright

“‘Is Sabrina Carpenter your niece?’” the actress read out a question from a fan and responded: “Yeah, absolutely. Isn’t that amazing? When you find out that somebody that… maybe you’ve known me for a little while doing this 10-year-old boy for like 35-something years … [When you] find out that I’m related to this superstar.”

“The rumors are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece! 🥰,” Cartwright captioned the video.

Fans quickly expressed their surprise in the comments of Cartwright’s post.

“Sabrina Carpenter is related to Bart Simpson, Ay, caramba!” shared one TikTok user.

Nancy Cartwright
Nancy Cartwright. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Another wrote, “But why does Sabrina being related to Bart Simpson makes so much sense??? it really is a family attitude 🤣🥰🤣”

Another fan predicted that it’s only a matter of until Carpenter, 25, makes an appearance in Springfield.

“I am so calling it, Sabrina is gonna be a character of an episode of the Simpsons at some point,” wrote the TikTok user.

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

As well as topping the charts, Carpenter has plenty of voice-acting experience just like her aunt. She’s had voice roles on Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferb, Sofia the First and Milo Murphy’s Law.

Carpenter also starred in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, a spinoff of the popular sitcom Boy Meets World.

Musically, Carpenter has had a breakthrough year with her latest single “Please Please Please” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June and recently opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour.

Carpenter’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, is due for release on August 23. She is also hitting the road on her Short n’ Sweet Tour in September.

The “Nonsense” singer has 29 North American tour dates set, beginning in Columbus, Ohio, in September and ending in Los Angeles in November. Special guests include Amaarae, Declan Mckenna and Griff.

