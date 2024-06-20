After the success of “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter is hitting the road this September on her new Short n’ Sweet Tour.

On Thursday, June 20, Carpenter, 25, announced that she would be touring North America with special guests Amaarae, Declan Mckenna and Griff.

“Make sure you head to @TeamSabrina for sign up info & first access to the Team Sabrina presale, which starts June 25 at 10 am local. @cashapp cardholders also get early access to tickets,” she shared via Instagram. “I can’t wait to be singing with you all soon 💋:’).”

The “Nonsense” singer has 29 North American tour dates set, beginning in Columbus, Ohio, in September and ending in Los Angeles in November.

The news of Carpenter’s tour comes less than a month after she revealed that her new album, Short n’ Sweet, is coming out on August 23.

“This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too,” she wrote via Instagram in June alongside a photo of her looking over her shoulder with a lipstick kiss stamped on it and another photo of her showing off her right shoulder tattoo, which reads “short n’ sweet” in cursive.

Carpenter made headlines shortly after for the release of her music video for her single “Please Please Please,” which costarred her real-life boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, whom she has been dating since December 2023.

The video begins with Carpenter getting bailed out of jail and catching a glimpse of Keoghan, 31, who has been arrested. After she meets with him once he’s released, the duo head out for a date, which takes a turn when Keoghan leads them to a back room where he gets involved in a physical altercation. The pair end up kidnapping a hostage and robbing a bank before Carpenter takes things into her own hands and handcuffs Keoghan to a chair, ditching him.

Following the video’s release, Carpenter revealed some behind-the-scenes footage — and explained her inspiration behind the music video.

“I ended the last video getting arrested [with ‘Espresso’], so naturally I thought it would be satisfying to start the ‘Please Please Please’ video in jail,” she told Vogue in June. “I liked the idea of falling in love with a convict and being shocked and embarrassed every time he commits crimes. I was sooo lucky to get Barry Keoghan in the video cause he is just magic on screen.”