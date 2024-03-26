Your account
Sally Field Doesn’t See Herself Getting Remarried: ‘I Was Never Really Good at Picking a Partner’

By
Sally Field. Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Sally Field said she “can’t imagine” getting married for the third time.

“It would certainly all depend on meeting somebody I wanted to spend more than 37 seconds with,” Field, 77, said during the season premiere of the Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus podcast, which airs on Wednesday, March, 27.

Field added, “And I can’t imagine that either! So I don’t know.”

The Forrest Gump star explained to host Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “I was never really good at picking a partner for myself.”

Field noted the men she was previously married to “were just not a good match,” resulting in two divorces.

From 1968 to 1975, Field was married to Steve Craig, and from 1984 to 1994, she was wed to Alan Greisman. Field shares sons Peter, 54, and Eli, 51, with Craig and son Sam, 36, with Greisman.

JC Olivera/WireImage

“Several people that I was dating, or around, would say, ‘Why can’t you treat me the way you treat your sons?’ ‘Uh, because you’re not my son!’” Field star recalled.

“I’ve just never been good at picking a person, a partner, to be with who would be loving and know me and not want to change me and also be challenging to me,” she added.

Field said raising her eldest son, Peter — who went on to write The Town, The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, earning several Oscar nods — helped her feel capable of being single after her divorces.  “There was something in me that felt so fiercely about him that I felt, ‘If I can take care of him, I can take care of myself. And goddammit, I’m going to take care of him. I don’t care if I go down,’” she said. “So it started to connect with a fierceness in me that I didn’t recognize,” she added.

In February 2020, Field told Closer Weekly, “The three things I’m most proud of in my life are my sons. They are kind, loving, productive people, each with their own list of talents and accomplishments.”

Out of Field’s exes, the late Burt Reynolds is perhaps the most famous, with whom she appeared in four films with: End (1978), Hooper (1978) and Smokey and the Bandit (1977) and its 1980 sequel. The two dated from 1976 to 1980.

Although Reynolds called her the “love of [his] life” during a November 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Field didn’t agree.

“He was not someone I could be around. He was just not good for me in any way,” she told Variety of the actor after his death in 2018 at age 82. “And he had somehow invented in his rethinking of everything that I was more important to him than he had thought, but I wasn’t. He just wanted to have the thing he didn’t have.”

Sally Field

