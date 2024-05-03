Sam Asghari Feels Terrible for Britney Spears After Hotel Incident

Sam Asghari “feels terrible” after ex-wife Britney Spears’ incident at Chateau Marmont.

“Sam will always have a soft spot for Britney and will always be protective over her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the situation is “heartbreaking” to Asghari. “Sam is a helper and was there for her in her hardest times. He hopes she is OK.”

Asghari, 30, and Spears, 42, were together for a total of seven years, and he filed for divorce in August 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” after 14 months of marriage. The pair finalized their divorce on Thursday, May 2, Us Weekly confirmed.

Although the exes “don’t communicate anymore,” Asghari found the situation at Chateau Marmont “definitely worrisome” after officers were called to the scene on Thursday.

“Sam has been down this road with Britney before and knows how she is,” the source continues, noting that Asghari “feels terrible if she is not surrounded by positive people in her life.”

Despite their uncoupling, Asghari “will always wish [Spears] the best and would be there for her if she needed him.”

The same day their divorce was finalized, Spears sparked concern for her health when she was photographed coming out of Chateau Marmont wearing pajama bottoms and wrapped in a blanket while clutching a pillow.

“She rolled her ankle walking down the stairs so they treated the ankle. She’s fine,” a separate source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The second source noted Spears’ on-again, off-again boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, was also at the hotel having dinner with his son and visited the singer in her room.

“Britney was upset when Paul was trying to leave the hotel after visiting her room,” the second source said. “They did not have an argument but Britney was upset. There were no cuts and no scratches from her fall.”

Other sources have told Us that those closest to Spears are worried about her relationship with Richard Soliz, with one insider saying they want him “out of the picture.” Another insider noted that Asghari was good for Spears. “Sam is a very structured person and would work out and eat well and it was hard for her to adapt to all of it, but she needed someone like him,” the source said. “He provided good structure.”

Spears released a statement via social media on Thursday, posting two similar messages before and after news broke of the incident.

“Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that!!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday [sic]!!!” she wrote alongside a since-deleted Instagram pic of a male shirtless model. “Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

She continued, “Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power, and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS … I need an espresso!!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy … s–t !!!”

After deleting her initial post, she posted another message explaining, “[I] twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally.” She added, “They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace.”

Asghari has not publicly responded to the incident, but he posted a shirtless photo via Instagram on Thursday.

“Life update 😁,” he wrote to caption a snapshot of himself hiking with his dog.