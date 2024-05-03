Sam Asghari is taking it easy amid his ex-wife Britney Spears’ recent troubles.

“Life update 😁,” Asghari, 30, captioned a Thursday, May 2, Instagram photo featuring himself smiling shirtless while on a walk with his dog. In addition to sporting a baseball cap, sunglasses and sneakers, the model appeared to have taken off a black T-shirt and tucked it into his pair of gray sweatpants.

Asghari’s post was shared the same day Us Weekly confirmed he and Spears, 42, settled their divorce nine months after their initial split. Asghari filed for divorce from the pop star in August 2023, the same day news broke they were parting ways after 14 months of marriage. In his divorce docs, Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and listed their official date of separation as July 28, 2023.

Their divorce settlement also came the same day Spears sparked concerns for her health after she was photographed outside of the Chateau Marmont wearing pajama bottoms while wrapped in a blanket and carrying a pillow. She was seen at the Los Angeles hotel with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

“Emergency services received a call at 12:42 a.m. with reports of an adult female injured,” Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “At 1:00 a.m. an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called.”

A source later confirmed to Us that Spears “rolled her ankle walking down the stairs so they treated the ankle,” adding, “She’s fine.” The insider also revealed that Soliz was at the hotel to have dinner with his son and visit Spears.

“Britney was upset when Paul was trying to leave the hotel after visiting her room,” the source told Us. “They did not have a fight but Britney was upset. There were no cuts and no scratches.”

Spears took to social media before and after the Chateau Marmont incident on Thursday posting two very similar statements.

“Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that!!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!” she wrote alongside a since-deleted Instagram pic of a male shirtless model. “Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

She went on to write: “Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS … I need an espresso!!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy … s–t !!!”

In another Thursday post, Spears stated that she “twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally.” She continued: “They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace✌🏻.”

Earlier this year, Asghari told People that despite his split from Spears, he “never” plans to publicly speak about her in a negative way. “I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life,” he shared in an interview published on March 2.