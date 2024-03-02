Sam Asghari wants everyone to know he doesn’t plan to badmouth estranged wife Britney Spears.

“I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” Asghari, 29, revealed to People in an interview on published on Saturday, March 2. “That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

The former trainer explained that when he looks back at his marriage with Spears, 42, he thinks of it in a positive way.

“I always have the most positive mindset about life,” he stated. “My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past. I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful.”

Related: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, but the fairy-tale does not have a happy ending. Spears was charmed when chatting with Asghari and the pair exchanged phone numbers and continued to get to know each other. […]

He added, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on.”

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears after 14 months of marriage last August. The pair first met on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016 where he played her love interest. Shortly after, the twosome had a whirlwind romance and went public as a couple in 2017. A few years later, as her conservatorship came to an end and Spears took control over her own life, Asghari proposed in September 2021 and they got married on June 9, 2022.

With their divorce still being processed, Asghari is reportedly asking for spousal support. However, a source told Us in July 2022 that he and Spears signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement that tightly guards Spears’ estimated $60 million fortune ahead of their wedding. The insider also noted that the singer “found it overwhelming to discuss the finer points like how much Sam would walk away with.”

The legal document states that Asghari will get “$1 million per every two years” of their marriage with a cap at $10 million after 15 years, according to the insider. Asghari also waived any claims to Spears’ extensive music catalog. Despite the details seemingly being hammered out before their split, Asghari has allegedly been trying to tweak their agreement.

Related: Britney Spears’ Dating History: From Kevin Federline to Sam Asghari When you're as iconic in the entertainment industry as Britney Spears, it's hard to keep your love life under wraps. And the pop princess has definitely had her fair share of famous boyfriends -- do the names Justin Timberlake, Fred Durst, K-Fed and Criss Angel ring a bell?

In a January cover story, insiders exclusively told Us that Spears wasn’t thrilled that her estranged husband was still dragging out the legal proceedings. “Sam feels he should be compensated properly for everything he went through with Britney,” one source said at the time. “The exact amount he wants is being kept confidential, but he’s not happy with what Britney and her team have proposed.”

“Britney is in no mood to be pushed around or rushed into signing over another huge check to Sam,” the insider added, emphasizing that Spears is determined to stay true to the terms laid out in the prenup. “She wants to stick to the letter of the paperwork and feels that’s all he’s entitled to, period.”

Asghari was Spears’ third husband. She previously married childhood friend Jason Alexander in a January 2004 Las Vegas ceremony that was annulled 55 hours later. She was later married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, from September 2004 to July 2007.