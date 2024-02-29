Sam Champion Calls Himself Daddy on Live TV

Sam Champion is officially the ‘Daddy’ of morning news.

The Good Morning America weatherman dubbed himself with the title during a local segment on NYC’s Eyewitness News Mornings at 10 on Thursday, February 29.

During the broadcast, his co-anchor Shirleen Allicot teased an upcoming feature about the opening of Marcus Samuelsson’s newest restaurant, Metropolis.

“We’re taking you inside his latest and most beautiful restaurant,” Allicot said of the Downtown Manhattan eatery as footage of the delectable food was shown on camera.

She added that she and Samuelsson “cooked up something very special I can guarantee that you have not had before.”

“Oh yes, please, “ Champion said, adding, “Is there an adult beverage for Daddy?”

His co-host Mike Marza seemed to skate over the remark and referenced a wine glass on screen. “Oh! Look at that. Right on cue, a wine glass.”

Champion hasn’t publicly spoken about the quip yet, so it’s unclear if it was a flub.

The beloved TV personality appeared to be in good spirits and it might be safe to say he earned the title. He’s been a fixture on the small screen for decades, serving as a weatherman for ABC and Good Morning America and The Weather Channel.

Champion notably competed for the mirrorball trophy in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, where he was eliminated in week 4.

On Thursday, just hours after the ‘Daddy’ remark, he appeared on GMA alongside Robin Roberts for a seasonal color hack.