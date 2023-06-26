On-air mistakes make for funny TV moments — and Whoopi Goldberg had her latest blunder on the Monday, June 26, episode of The View.

While discussing travel preferences during the show’s “Hot Topics” segment, the Oscar winner, 67, flubbed her script. “A poll of 2,000 adults in the U.K. found that when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or bitches,” Goldberg said before quickly correcting herself: “Beaches!”

The moment caused Goldberg’s cohosts — Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin — and the show’s audience to erupt in laughter. The Sister Act star followed up by apologizing for the word mix-up before jokingly placing the blame on the show’s crew.

“I’m sorry. It says beaches,” she said during the show. “This is y’all’s fault, and I can’t even tell you why it’s their fault.”

Though Goldberg attempted to move past the embarrassing mistake and asked her cohosts about their thoughts on the travel poll, Navarro, 51, couldn’t help but get one quick quip in. “Honey, I will travel anywhere for a good bitch,” the political commentator stated, to which Goldberg sarcastically responded, “Thanks.”

While more lighthearted, the “beaches” incident is not the only awkward moment the EGOT winner has experienced on the show this year. Last month, Goldberg made waves when she called American Idol “the beginning of the downfall of society.”

“You have Basketball Wives, you have the Housewives of whatever, all the Bravo shows, giving you the impression that you’re doing something wrong because you’re living your life,” she explained during a May 24 discussion of the Netflix documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me. “People watch these shows because they make them feel better. … I think that we, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks.”

Goldberg — who recently threw her name in the hat to replace Pat Sajak as the new host of Wheel of Fortune — continued: “Once we give people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it. And it’s gone out of control.”

One week prior, the Color Purple actress made headlines after sharing her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New York City car chase. “Their spokesperson called it near-catastrophic car chase,” she said during The View’s May 18 episode. “Others said it wasn’t bad, but I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time.”

Joy Behar agreed with Goldberg’s assessment of NYC traffic, adding, “Sometimes I’m in the city and I hear an ambulance trying to get through and I think, ‘That person is dead.’”

Hostin, 54, however, encouraged her cohosts not to downplay the severity of the incident — which saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 38 and 41, respectively, allegedly be followed by paparazzi for more than two hours after leaving an event with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“When you look at a situation like this, where his mother died of a catastrophic car chase and he knows that and [Meghan] knows that, I wouldn’t wanna be in a situation where e-bikes and Sedans are sort of following me aggressively around the city,” Hostin noted, referring to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who died at the age of 36 following a car crash involving paparazzi in Paris.