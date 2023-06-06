Taken aback! Lala Kent was thrown by Sunny Hostin’s quip about Raquel Leviss on The View.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 32, appeared on the ABC talk show on Tuesday, June 6, and chatted with the hosts about all things Scandoval. (Us confirmed in March that Pump Rules leads Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together due to the TomTom co-owner’s months-long affair with Leviss, 28, who was best friends with Madix, 37.)

“Fans of the show have been stunned — stunned, I tell you! — that Raquel seems to show no emotion about this,” Joy Behar declared, referring to Leviss’ reaction to the fallout of her and Sandoval’s betrayal. While the longtime host, 80, teased that the cast will finally get to confront the former beauty pageant queen on the upcoming third part of the Season 10 reunion, she also wanted Kent’s take on why Leviss appeared to show no remorse for her actions.

“What do you think is wrong with Raquel that she doesn’t even feel any guilt that she has been cheating with someone else’s man?” Behar asked.

Kent, for her part, shared that she only felt “comfortable diagnosing Sandoval because I have never encountered someone like Raquel.”

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host — who has been vocal with allegations that her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, cheated on her — elaborated: “With Sandoval, I can talk about my own experiences and things I’ve learned in my experience. So when I see similar behavior and there’s a parallel, then I can call it out.” However, Kent explained that “watch[ing] Raquel have no emotion but cry her eyes out over aging out of pageants — which is like the most horrific competition ever…” was something that she didn’t have any prior experience with.

Hostin, 54, appeared eager to hear Kent’s response. “But everyone has a sociopathic friend,” she chimed in, to which the Bravo star replied, “They do?!”

After news of Leviss and Sandoval’s affair broke in March, both parties publicly publicly apologized to Madix. The California native, for her part, entered a treatment facility for “mental health counseling” days after filming the reunion, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” Leviss’ rep told Us in a statement in April. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Kent, for her part, has publicly blasted Sandoval — and Leviss — numerous times. Earlier this month, she called the restaurateur a “misogynistic prick,” as well as a “buffoon, a clown and a sorry excuse for a human” in an Instagram Story she shared on Thursday, June 1. “Just wait for the comment he makes next week about Ariana [Madix].”

Part 3 of the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion premieres Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.