Sam Howell calls it the “ultimate blessing” to be a part of the Washington Commanders’ organization.

The quarterback was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (the 114th pick overall) by the Washington Commanders, signing a four-year rookie contract with the team in May of that year.

Howell admitted he “didn’t expect” to play a lot during his first season on the team but made the best of the time that he was on the field. (Howell made his NFL debut in January 2023 in a game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders won 26 to 6.)

That same month, Commanders’ coach Ron Rivera named Howell the starting quarterback going into the offseason.

“I feel like I learned a lot last year, and I was able to get an opportunity the last game to go out there and show what I’m capable of doing,” Howell shared during an offseason press conference, ahead of the 2023 NFL season. “[I] tried to carry that momentum into the offseason and come back here this spring and show that I can really be the guy to lead this franchise back to where we want to be.”

From Rivera’s point of view, Howell seems to have proven himself on the field.

“He’s now more than a serviceable quarterback,” Rivera told ESPN about Howell in October 2023. “He’s a guy that’s growing. He’s a guy that can win. … I’m excited for it, excited for the team.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Howell:

1. Where Did Sam Howell Go to College?

Howell attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he played football for three years before entering the NFL draft.

In 2019, he became the first freshman to become the UNC starting quarterback.

2. Who Are Sam Howell’s Parents?

Howell’s parents are named Duke and Amy Howell. The football star hasn’t shared much about his family life, but did honor his Korean heritage in November 2022, following his grandmother’s death.

“I’m super curious about my Korean heritage, and I think I’m even more curious now that my grandma is gone, because she was the big thing I had connecting me to that, and I always had her to tell me about it,” Howell said in an interview for the Commanders’ website in March 2023. “I’m very proud of my background and where I come from, and I just think it’s an awesome part of me that I want people to know about.”

3. What Is Sam Howell’s Diet?

Howell’s diet has made some major headlines because he “only” eats chicken.

“People give me a hard time, but the only meat I eat is chicken,” Howell admitted during an interview from his time at UNC. “It’s been like that my whole life. I really don’t know why. I started that when I was younger, but it’s something I’ve kind of just kept up through my whole life.”

4. Does Sam Howell Have a Girlfriend?

Howell appears to be in a relationship with Chloe Barbu.

While Howell last posted with Barbu in May 2022, she’s often sharing social media posts from Commanders games.

5. What Are Sam Howell’s NFL Statistics?

Howell has experienced widespread success in the NFL since becoming the Commanders’ starting quarterback. In November 2023, he was named the NFL quarterback with the most passing yards.