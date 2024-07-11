Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s wedding became a mini The Newsroom reunion thanks to Sam Waterston — who officiated the ceremony.

On Wednesday, July 10, Today.com confirmed that the Munn, 44, starred alongside Waterston, 83, on HBO’s The Newsroom from 2012 to 2014.

News broke on Wednesday that Munn and Mulaney had officially tied the knot after three years together. People was first to report the news, revealing that they got married during an intimate ceremony hosted at a friend’s home in New York state. The publication reported that only an unidentified witness and the couple’s 2-year-old son, Malcolm, were present as Munn and Mulaney exchanged vows.

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2021 that Munn and Mulaney started dating following the comedian’s split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. (Mulaney and Tendler, 39, got married in 2014. He filed for divorce in July 2021 and their split was finalized by January 2022.)

Months after they first got together, Munn announced during a September 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers that she and Mulaney were expecting their first child together. Malcolm was born in December 2021.

“She and John are both very in love with their baby boy,” a source told Us in January 2022 about the first-time parents. “All seems to be going great with John. Having a baby has certainly brought them closer. She’s usually more private about her relationship but now she’s sharing more pics. It’s an exciting time.”

Munn revealed earlier this year that she had been privately battling breast cancer — and praised Mulaney for offering support through her ongoing health journey. (Munn received her diagnosis in February 2023 but kept it hidden for over a year.)

“I’m so thankful for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote via Instagram in March. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

At the time, a source also told Us that Mulaney was “a huge pillar of strength” for Munn. The comedian, along with Malcolm, have given Munn the “courage and strength to keep fighting and overcome this,” the insider added.