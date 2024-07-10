John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have said “I do.”

People reported on Wednesday, July 10, that the couple recently tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in New York state. Few details about the ceremony, which took place at a friend’s home, were revealed except that their 2-year-old son, Malcolm, and a witness were present for the nuptials.

Us Weekly has reached out for confirmation.

Us confirmed in May 2021 that the pair were dating following Mulaney’s split from his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler. Mulaney, 41, wed Tendler, 39, in 2014 and filed for divorce from his ex in July 2021. Their split was finalized the following January.

Related: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Relationship Timeline John Mulaney and Olivia Munn kicked their romance into high gear after his split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, in May 2021. As news broke that Mulaney and Tendler had called it quits, Us Weekly confirmed that the comedian had moved on with Munn. Mulaney and Munn were photographed on a […]

Munn, for her part, was romantically connected to the likes of Chris Pine, Justin Timberlake, Matthew Morrison, Aaron Rodgers and more before beginning her romance with Mulaney. After news of their romance broke, quotes resurfaced of Munn, 44, stating she was a fan of Mulaney’s in a 2015 conversation with HuffPost.

“We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” she told the outlet. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

During a September 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Mulaney announced that he and Munn were expecting their first child together. They welcomed Malcolm three months later.

“She and John are both very in love with their baby boy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022. “All seems to be going great with John. Having a baby has certainly brought them closer. She’s usually more private about her relationship but now she’s sharing more pics. It’s an exciting time.”

Later that year, another insider told Us that the duo were “not in a rush to get married” after becoming first-time parents. “It’s definitely not [Olivia’s] focus right now,” the source explained in June 2022. “She really wants to enjoy this time as a new mom. Olivia’s fully embracing motherhood and all its challenges.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

After primarily keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, Mulaney and Munn finally made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Governors Awards in January. They followed up the public outing by attending the 2024 Oscars together in March.

The happy news of the pair’s wedding also comes four months after Munn revealed she had secretly been diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and underwent multiple surgeries and a double mastectomy.

“John has been a huge pillar of strength for Olivia throughout her health scare,” another insider exclusively told Us in March, noting that Malcolm gives his mom the “courage and strength to keep fighting and overcome this.”