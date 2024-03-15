After being diagnosed with breast cancer, Olivia Munn is leaning on boyfriend John Mulaney for support.

“John has been a huge pillar of strength for Olivia throughout her health scare,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the couple’s 2-year-old son, Malcolm, also gave Munn, 43, the ”courage and strength to keep fighting and overcome this.”

Mulaney, 41, and Munn have been dating since early 2021 after the comedian’s split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. Mulaney’s divorce was finalized in January 2022, two months after he and Munn welcomed Malcolm in November 2021.

Munn took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 13, to reveal she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. “She knows this is an opportunity to educate people,” the source tells Us.

According to a second insider, sharing her story is an “important” way for Munn to help “raise awareness with the hopes more women will get themselves tested.”

In her lengthy social media reveal, Munn explained that she’s had four surgeries, adding, “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.”

The actress recalled initially testing negative following a genetic screening. “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes. I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene),” she wrote. “My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram.”

Two months later, however, Munn received her breast cancer diagnosis. She chose to keep the results private at first in order “to get through some of the hardest parts” but confirmed on Wednesday that she has since had a double mastectomy. “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote.

In the emotional post, Munn issued a thank you to the medical staff who cared for her and to her loved ones.

“I’m so thankful for the nights [John] spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she continued. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

In response, Mulaney commented, “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you. ❤️.”

Munn reacted to the outpouring of public support one day later in a touching Instagram Story message. “I’m really grateful for all the love and support I’ve received about my diagnosis that I shared yesterday,” she wrote on Thursday, March 14. “Reading your stories and comments has really meant a lot to me and I just wanted to express my gratitude for all of it.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones and Travis Cronin