John Mulaney praised the strength of his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, after she revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Wednesday, March 13, Munn, 43, shared via Instagram that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. She expressed her gratitude to Mulaney, 41, for supporting her through her health crisis.

“I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” Munn wrote. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

In response, the comedian commented, “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you. ❤️”

Munn made her revelation three days after she attended the Academy Awards with Mulaney. They began dating in May 2021 after his split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. Their son, Malcolm, now 2, was born in November 2021.

While hosting Saturday Night Live in February 2022, Mulaney reflected on the birth of their child.

“We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he’s crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes,” he detailed in his opening monologue. “He just looks up at the light and [he squints]. He was annoyed, but he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss. He’s a very good boy.”

At the time, Mulaney noted that he was “happier now” and that life was “a lot better” for him.

The three-time Emmy winner faced his own health crisis in December 2020 when he checked into an alcohol and cocaine addiction rehab program after 15 years of sobriety.

At the time, Munn showed her support, tweeting, “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

Mulaney completed his 60-day program in February 2021. Seven months later, during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he announced that he was expecting a child with Munn, and once again thanked her for being his rock during his rehabilitation.

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” he said.

Now Mulaney has been sober for three years. In January, Munn was at his side as he won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his Netflix comedy special John Mulaney: Baby J.

he celebrated his award, sharing a series of Instagram pics from the big night. “Thank you baby! What a sharp, unsafe thing to bring home!” Mulaney teased in the comments section.