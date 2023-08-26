John Mulaney welcomed his son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, with Olivia Munn in November 2021. While the comedian was previously known for his bits about not wanting to have kids, he has since embraced fatherhood.

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2021 that Mulaney and Munn were dating following his split from wife Anna Marie Tendler. Mulaney and Tendler were married for six years before announcing their breakup in May 2021 and finalizing their divorce in January 2022.

Nearly two months after news of Mulaney and Munn’s relationship broke, the Baby J star revealed that they were gearing up to become parents.

“In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” Mulaney shared on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery [from my drug addiction].”

Following Malcolm’s arrival, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the couple was “loving” their role as first-time parents.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“She’s super focused on the baby right now and has been very hands-on,” the insider shared, noting Mulaney and Munn had been spending “a lot of time together” with their newborn.

Keep scrolling to read Mulaney’s sweetest quotes about fatherhood: