Olivia Munn is thankful for the support of her fans, friends and loved ones after sharing her breast cancer diagnosis.

“I’m really grateful for all the love and support I’ve received about my diagnosis that I shared yesterday,” the X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 43, wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday, March 14. “Reading your stories and comments has really meant a lot to me and I just wanted to express my gratitude for all of it.”

Munn revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 13.

“In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes,” Munn began, noting that she “tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene)” and that she “also had a normal mammogram” that same winter.

She then revealed that despite her negative tests, she was diagnosed with breast cancer two months later in April 2023. Munn also said she had undergone “four surgeries” and explained why she waited to share her diagnosis.

“Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded,” Munn continued before adding, “I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing.”

Munn also thanked partner John Mulaney – with whom she shares son Malcolm, 2 – for being by her side as she navigates her diagnosis.

“I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” Munn wrote. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

In response, Mulaney, 41, added in the comments section, “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you.”

The Baby J comedian was amongst the heaps of celebrities who offered words of encouragement and support for Munn after her announcement.

“Oh Olivia, thank you for sharing in every way. You are such a champion,” wrote Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, while One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush added, “Thank you for sharing all of this. You’re a life saver [sic] and a warrior. Sending you so much love.”