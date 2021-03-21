Say it loud, say it proud. Sandra Oh delivered an impassioned speech during a Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 49, spoke out amid an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes, calling on people of Asian descent and allies to come together.

“For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen,” she said during the gathering on Saturday, March 20. “One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community.”

Oh continued: “To everyone here … I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us? … We must understand, as Asian Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, ‘Help me and I’m here.'”

The actress ended her speech by pridefully yelling, “I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!”

Oh is one of many celebrities speaking out in the wake of a string of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas. In total, eight people were killed in the attacks — six of them were Asian women. Police announced during a press conference on Wednesday, March 17, that a 21-year-old man, Robert Aaron Long, was arrested after he confessed to the killings.

Stars like Olivia Munn, George Takei and more have been outspoken in the movement to stop violence against Asian people. Munn, 40, tweeted a screenshot of a New York Times article about the shooting on Wednesday, writing, “The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening. Please help us. We need help to be safe in our country. #StopAsianHate. Please.”

The Star Trek alum, meanwhile, called on government officials to “stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric.” Padma Lakshmi, for her part, tweeted that she was “deeply, deeply sad” about the attacks, suggesting that racist phrases about Asians amid the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in the increase in hate crimes.

Daniel Dae Kim spoke out against the increase in anti-Asian sentiment on Thursday, March 18, during a congressional hearing, Entertainment Tonight reported. The actor, 52, urged lawmakers to consider supporting legislation to protect people targeted by hate crimes and domestic terror.