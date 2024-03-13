Sara Bareilles said her fiancé, Joe Tippett, forgot one major component when he popped the question.

“It was a spontaneous moment and so, in spontaneous times, sometimes you forget elements and he did forget the ring,” Bareilles, 44, said on the Tuesday, March 12, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “But it was just downstairs in the hotel room. So he asked me and I said yes and then he said, ‘I’ll be right back!’”

Bareilles and Tippett, 42, announced their engagement via social media in January 2023.

“Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want,” she captioned an Instagram photo with Tippett. “The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love.”

She continued, “And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding. What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. ❤️.”

Bareilles also teased her upcoming vows with Tippett, writing via Instagram Story the same day, “New Year’s resolution: Marry this man.”

The pair met during Waitress’ out-of-town tryout in Massachusetts in August 2015. Bareilles wrote the score for the hit Broadway musical, while Tippett played Earl opposite Jessie Mueller’s Jenna.

“I just think Waitress is comfort food. It’s got so much heart and it’s got so much humor. It’s just really beautiful,” Bareilles exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019. “I mean, I know I’m biased because I’m intimately involved, but I really believe in the story of resilience and strength and vulnerability and all of the themes that run in the show.”

Bareilles and Tippett made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Tony Awards and have continued to gush over their connection ever since.

“Happy Birthday to the sunshine in my eyes. The star at the center of my solar system. My lighthouse in a storm,” he captioned a December 2022 Instagram tribute. “The laugh that melts away my cynicism. The thunderous heart who’s rhythms I dance to. To kindness and wisdom and courage. Who picks my hand to hold and walk through the world with. I love you you meebaw. My one. My love. My life. My Bub. You make me me and you are my absolute favorite person. Thank god I found you.”