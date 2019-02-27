Awaiting some royal audience members! Sara Bareilles hopes Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan see the London iteration of her Broadway musical, Waitress, while the show is in town.

“Of course! We want everyone to see the show!” the singer, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Alice By Heart opening night in New York City on Tuesday, February 26. “We want everyone in the world to come see the show. We’re so proud of it.”

Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for the musical, which premiered across the pond on February 8.

She went on to explain why the production would be a good choice for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “I just think Waitress is comfort food. It’s got so much heart and it’s got so much humor. It’s just a really beautiful,” she noted. “I mean, I know I’m biased because I’m intimately involved, but I really believe in the story of resilience and strength and vulnerability and all of the themes that run in the show.”

The Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert actress added: “I think it’s a really universal thing. The things that run through Waitress feel very universal, so they are more than welcome. Open arms!”

Meghan, 37, has a special connection to the musical’s star Katharine McPhee, who plays lead Jenna. “Meghan and I did musicals together as kids,” the American Idol alum, 34, captioned a throwback pic of the pair in January. “She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me.”

McPhee first starred as Jenna in the Broadway version of Waitress. The show follows the server/pie baker as she embarks on a new, dessert-heavy life outside her small town.

The Suits alum, who is expecting her first child with the prince, has been quite busy as of late. She celebrated her baby shower in New York City on February 20 before heading to Morocco with Harry, 34, on Saturday, February 23.

A source revealed exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly that the royal pair already know the sex of their baby, though they have not shared the news with the public. Meghan is due to give birth in late April or early May.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

