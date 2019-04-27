Extra, extra! Sara Haines exclusively tells Us Weekly 25 things about herself, including her bucket list dream, celebrity crush and biggest regret. Read all about the 41-year-old Strahan and Sara cohost here.

1. My bucket-list dream is to be certified in shallow scuba diving. Nothing too deep!

2. One of my favorite memories growing up is eating gyros and drinking fresh-squeezed lemonade at the Iowa State Fair.

3. My first job was as a papergirl.

4. I would describe myself as curious, compassionate and grateful.

5. I feel safe wherever my parents are.

6. The most exciting thing in my life is my kids [Alec, 3, Sandra, 16 months, and a son due in July with husband Max Shifrin].

7. The last time I cried was when I ran out of ice cream.

8. The best worst movie I love to watch is [1989’s] Teen Witch.

9. If my life could be summed up in a hashtag, it would be #yepIsaidthat.

10. The ’80s trend that I hope makes a comeback is neon.

11. I prefer Instagram over Twitter because it’s driven by photos and not trolls.

12. My celebrity crush is Pilou Asbæk from Game of Thrones.

13. I considered attending divinity school at one point.

14. I’m consistently practicing living in the moment.

15. My dream dinner party guests would be Jesus, Melissa McCarthy and Reese Witherspoon.

16. The first time I was on TV, I was suspended in the middle of Rockefeller Plaza in an astronaut suit.

17. My biggest regret is plucking my eyebrows in college. They’ve never been the same.

18. My worst personality trait is that I’m a perfectionist… to a fault.

19. The hardest lesson I’ve had to learn is that pain and suffering are inevitable.

20. My mom is the most influential person in my life. (But, shh, don’t tell her.)

21. My favorite drink is a dirty vodka martini with Maytag blue-cheese stuffed olives.

22. I’d like to be remembered for having a kind heart.

23. I once peed my pants in a haunted house in Des Moines, Iowa.

24. I’m obsessed with skincare, and I never leave the house without lip balm.

25. My dream gig is my current one at Strahan and Sara.

Haines coanchors ABC’s Strahan and Sara with Michael Strahan, weekdays at 1 p.m. ET.

