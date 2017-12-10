Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams aren’t just in love — they’re also in the holiday spirit!

The Modern Family star, 27, posted an adorable photo of the couple posing in a Christmas tree lot on Saturday, December 9, captioning it, “First Christmas tree with this one” with a heart emoji. Hyland, dressed casual and letting her curls hang loose, beamed in the shot as she stood next to her boyfriend, who looked hip in a black leather jacket.

First Christmas tree with this one 🎄 ❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Dec 9, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

The Bachelorette alum later posted the same pic, as well as a series of Instagram Live videos, with one showing the actress decorating their chosen tree as the movie Elf played in the background. “What do we do?” the actress ponders in the cozy clip as a fireplace crackles nearby. He captioned the shot, “Watching a giant Elf on TV while a real Elf decorates a tree.

The next video showed off their masterpiece, covered in food ornaments — an unusual theme but not too surprising for this cute, quirky couple. “Look at our fun tree!” Adams says, as Hyland exclaims, “Food tree!” “Would youuu eat it?!” she later asks as Adams proudly shows off the finished product.

The pair’s relationship has been picking up steam ever since Us Weekly exclusively reported in October that they were dating. The couple, who confirmed they were together via an October Instagram post, celebrated Hyland’s birthday in November with a romantic helicopter ride to Catalina Island.

“They have been dating a while now,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “It is getting more serious as time passes. They really like each other.”

