Swoon! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams recently celebrated a milestone in their relationship with the passing of their one-year anniversary and the Modern Family star is over the moon with the heartfelt present her love got her to document it.

“He got me a gift. It was very touching and sentimental,” the 27-year-old actress gushed to E! at the 2018 iHeartMusic festival in Vegas on Friday, September 21.

“I take a lot of Polaroids all the time,” she continued. “He took all the Polaroids I take and put them in his typewriter and wrote things on them. Then he bought a leather-bound journal book that you can put pictures in … He’s amazing, he’s amazing.”

Prior to celebrating their anniversary, Us Weekly caught up with Hyland at a pre-Emmy party. When asked if Adams could potentially be “the one” for her to spend forever with, the actress replied, “yes!”

The couple of a year also recently moved in together, and the Geek Charming actress revealed to Us last month that it’s been smooth sailing … so far.

“I think it’s brought us closer,” Hyland told Us of coexisting with the reality star. “I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other. I think we’re in that honeymoon phase of living together, so it’s good that nothing is already starting because then I think that’d be a bad sign.”

The Candies creative director dished that Adams is “more anal and cleaner than I am, so it’s great for me.”

The pair — who isn’t shy about showing their affection for one another on social media — celebrated their move-in together in a sweet way.

“We brought a couple of wine glasses down to the beach and opened a mini bottle of rosé and just watched the sunset, even though it was really foggy,” Hyland told Us of a romantic trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea in Monterey, California. “It was beautiful on the beach. I’ve never been up there.”

