Staying strong! Sarah Hyland is committed to staying active amid her ongoing health battle.

The Modern Family star, 28, opened up about her hardships in a candid Instagram post on Thursday, April 18. “I’m putting this #tbt out there to remind myself that I can make it to the gym. Lately I’ve been making excuses because of the constant pain from health issues. But no more,” she captioned a bikini selfie. “A woman’s body is a miraculous thing and we can do anything we set our minds to. #summer #bodygoals here I come.”

Hyland’s boyfriend of nearly two years, Wells Adams, left a sweet message in the comments: “Coming straight home now. Don’t move.”

The Geek Charming actress has been real with fans about suffering from kidney dysplasia, chronic pain and depression. Back in January, Hyland told Ellen Degeneres that she was “very, very, very close” to taking her own life when the pain became seemingly unbearable during her mid to late-20s.

“I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody’s fault,” she recalled at the time. “I didn’t want to write it down on paper because I didn’t want anybody to find it. That’s how serious I was.”

Hyland also gushed over her supportive beau for looking after her. “He’s amazing,” she said of the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 34, whom she started dating shortly after undergoing a kidney transplant. “He’s the best man I’ve ever met.”

Adams, for his part, praised the Wedding Year actress’ strength in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly in December 2018 after her second kidney transplant.

“Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress,” he told Us. “Then imagine having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the Internet judged you for your appearance. Oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie … and never breaking down. Never losing it. I know Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman on film, but Sarah is

