Love in the making! Sarah Hyland celebrated Valentine’s Day with boyfriend Wells Adams by reflecting on how he supported her during her second kidney transplant.

“The beginning of us @wellsadams,” the Modern Family star, 28, captioned a Wednesday, February 14, Instagram Story screenshot of texts exchanged between the couple in September 2017. “This was when I went in to surgery for my second transplant.”

In the messages, Hyland told the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum, “OK. Going in! Thanks for keeping me company :).” She followed up with two kiss emojis.

Adams replied: “Good luck! You’ll do great! FaceTime me after when you’re loopy. Also, I like you.”

The actress applauded her beau for putting together sweet gifts for her after her surgery too. “He sent me care packages,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. The bundle included taco socks, an Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul record and a copy of the Ready Player One book.

She added in another post: “And I sent him pictures of me eating ice cream bars.” The photo, in which Hyland snacks on the treat, was taken in October 2017.

The Vampire Academy star, who suffers from kidney dysplasia, revealed in December 2018 that she secretly underwent another transplant after her body rejected the first one. “We did all of these tests and all of these treatments to try and save the kidney,” she told Self magazine at the time. “Christmas break, New Year’s, Thanksgiving, my birthday — all of that spent in the hospital.”

Hyland’s father donated the first kidney in February 2012. Her brother was also a match, so the second transplant came from him. “I was very depressed,” she admitted. “For a long time, I was contemplating suicide because I didn’t want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad.”

The Geek Charming actress gushed about Adams’ support in the interview. “He’s seen me at my worst,” she noted. “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum praised his girlfriend after she shared her story. “Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the internet judged you for your appearance,” Adams told Us Weekly exclusively in December. “Oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie … and never breaking down. Never losing it. I know Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman on film, but Sarah is the real-life version.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!