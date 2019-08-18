



Don’t expect Sarah Hyland to stop posting about her engagement to Wells Adams anytime soon! The Modern Family star hit back at an Instagram user who called her out for continuing to celebrate one month after the proposal.

“When your #maidofhonor takes the cutest video of you and your phenomenal #fiance right after your first LIVE televised performance ever!” Hyland, 28, captioned a video of her and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 35, hugging following her Teen Choice Awards performance. “Fun fact: you can’t hear @wellsadams but he was whispering sweet nothings in my ear☺️* #metataparty.”

The post sparked one commenter to ask: “How long will you be stretching this out?”

Hyland didn’t miss a beat, simply responding, “Forever.”

Adams proposed to Hyland on the beach in July, and the twosome shared their happy news on Instagram. “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” the actress captioned a picture showing off her engagement ring at the time, quoting the 1995 movie It Takes Two.

Shortly after the couple — who started dating in October 2017 — announced their newly minted relationship status, Hyland slammed a critic who wrote that the “most obnoxious engaged dips–t award goes to” her.

“Omg! I AM going for the most obnoxious!!!!!!” she fired back. “How’d you know??”

Hyland is also known to share body positive messages on Instagram. Following her Teen Choice Awards performance, the Geek Charming actress opened up about her self-confidence and allowing herself to embrace her body.

“Yesterday I had my first nationally televised performance of a song I did with the amazing @jordanmcgraw,” she wrote. “I was terrified. I was excited. There was a PHENOMENAL crowd supporting us the entire way through. Thank you so much to everyone who watched! Thank you @teenchoicefox for having us!! And a final thank you to my ever changing self confidence for making the decision to not wear spanx and let my KUPA (kidney upper p–y area) shine like the badass bitch she is. 💖💖💖💖” (Hyland was previously diagnosed with kidney dysphasia and has undergone two kidney transplants and multiple surgeries.)

