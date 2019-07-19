Sarah Hyland’s diamond is blocking any shade! The newly engaged actress fired back at a troll who accused her of being “obnoxious” after she posted about her new bling.

“Blinded by the ☀️ or the 💍 ? #wouldyoulikesomeapple,” Hyland, 28, wrote alongside a video of her and fiancé Wells Adams on the beach on Friday, July 19, via Instagram.

“This is a video of us talking about how sunny it is,” the Modern Family star says in the clip as she flaunts her new rock.

After Hyland zooms in on the ring, Adams adds, “The sun is shining.”

Shortly after she shared the snap, a troll commented on Hyland’s post: “Most obnoxious engaged dips–t award goes to you!!!!”

“Omg! I AM going for the most obnoxious!!!!!!” the ABC star shot back. “How’d you know??”

Hyland and Adams got engaged after nearly two years of dating earlier this month. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender got down on one knee and proposed with an oval diamond ring on the beach.

“The oval diamond trend has remained a favorite for today’s brides and celebrities because of its elongated cut and surface area, making it one of the largest-looking shapes,” Shane Co. merchandise VP Alicia Davis told Us Weekly of the rock. “Ovals are a favorite on simple, dainty bands like Sarah’s because they don’t always need a halo to look big and beautiful.”

Hyland shared the proposal news on Tuesday, July 16, via Instagram.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland wrote, quoting the 1995 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen film It Takes Two.

While President of superjeweler.com Andrew Fox estimated that Adams popped the question with a 3 carat stone, James Schultz, the founder and chief customer officer at jamesallen.com, speculated the diamond could anywhere between 4 to 6 carats.

