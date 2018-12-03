Sarah Hyland is in mourning. The Modern Family star revealed that her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday was killed in a drunk driving accident in Omaha, Nebraska, late Saturday, December 1.

“This is my 14 year old cousin Trevor. Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My Uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries. PLEASE swipe up to help,” Hyland, 28, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 2, alongside a link to a GoFundMe campaign.

The Omaha-based ABC affiliate KETV reported that Trevor, who was a 9th grade student at Millard South High School, was ejected from his father Clifford Canaday’s vehicle after an alleged drunk driver, Jeffrey Eggeling, ran a red light and crashed into their car. Clifford, 59, was transported to the nearby Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. Eggeling, 36, was reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Trevor’s mom, Becky Canaday, and sisters, Tessa and Zoee, started the GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral and Clifford’s medical expenses. The family wrote in the page’s description that Clifford and Trevor “were driving to a show choir event” when the accident occurred.

Hyland’s Modern Family costars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould as well as her boyfriend, Wells Adams, were among the many people who showed support for the Canaday family by sharing the GoFundMe link on their Instagram Stories.

Adams, 34, wrote, “We’re trying to raise some money for the family. Please swipe up to donate. Anything helps.”

