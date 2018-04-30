Carrie Bradshaw still loves a cosmo! Sarah Jessica Parker paid for a Sex and the City fan’s drink at a New York City restaurant on Sunday, April 29, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The source explains that 53-year-old Parker, who played Carrie on the hit HBO comedy, sat at Left Bank’s bar next to a young French man, who was drinking a cosmopolitan. The man told the bartender that he was visiting NYC and drinking Carrie’s signature cocktail because he’s a fan of the actress and the award-winning series.

The source tells Us that when the Parker learned from the bartender that the man had ordered the drink before she arrived, she paid his tab and ordered a cosmo for herself too.

The Divorce star was later joined by husband Matthew Broderick, director Kenneth Lonergan and two other guests or dinner.

Parker with the cast — which included Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis —for two feature SATC films in 2008 and 2010. While there was talk of a third SATC film, the plans fell through when Cattrall decided not to reprise her role as Samantha Jones.

Things turned ugly in the press between Parker and Cattrall, 61, when the latter accused the shoe designer of “exploiting” the death of her brother, Christopher Cattrall. However, the Failure to Launch actress recently told Vulture that there is no feud between the two women.

“I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it,” Parker explained in an interview with the site, published on April 23. “I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along.”

