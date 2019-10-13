



Will the real Buffy the Vampire Slayer please stand up? Sarah Michelle Gellar shared the hilarious reason you won’t see her dressed up as the iconic ‘90s superhero character this Halloween in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I did [dress as Buffy the Vampire Slayer for Halloween] once years ago. God, it was a long time ago,” Gellar, 42, explained to Us. “Someone came to my door and I forgot it was Halloween. I was giving [out] candy and someone said, ‘What’s your costume?’ I was like, ‘I’m Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’ She’s like, ‘You don’t look like Buffy, she would have a cross and a stake.’ So, that sort of ruined that one. I don’t think anyone wants that costume.”

The Cruel Intentions actress believes that the WB series, which ran from 1997 until 2003 and also starred Nicholas Brendon and Alyson Hannigan, still resonates with audiences today, but sees no need for a reboot.

“I think that reboots are great to introduce someone to a story that maybe they don’t know, to characters they don’t know,” Gellar said. “I think the amazing thing about Buffy’s legacy is that people are still watching and discovering and it still resonates. The fact that it’s still important to people, it sort of means that it lives on its own. That being said, if you have more story to tell, that’s great. I don’t feel that I do.”

She continued: “I’m so happy with the story that I told and the character that I played, and I wouldn’t go back into that. But if somebody else wants to reintroduce another story, I think that’s amazing. It’s just another way to discover an amazing character, and all that would do would bring more attention back to the original, and how much better the original is.”

The New York native, who met husband Freddie Prinze Jr. while costarring in 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, shares two children, Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, 7, with the 43-year-old actor. When asked whether fans can expect to see the real-life duo, who also starred in 2000’s Scooby-Doo and in the 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, share the silver screen once more, Gellar quipped: “I mean, right now we don’t work at the same time anyway, so now it would never happen. You never say never, right? Because there’s going to be a time where they’re grown and they’re out of the house, so never say never. But right now we commit to one of us always being home, so that when our daughter fractures her hand and needs a cast, there is a parent there, while this parent is sitting here with you.

Switching gears, Gellar, who is partnering with Colgate Optic White to shine a light on healthy habits, went on to offer up some helpful advice for parents with young children. “Everything that you do is what makes that lasting reminder in your children,” she explained to Us. “So by making it really simple, you brush your teeth when you wake up, you brush your teeth after a meal, before you go to bed. Whatever those moments are, they copy that, they emulate that.”

