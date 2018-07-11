Sacha Baron Cohen has a new enemy. Sarah Palin claimed the comedian “duped” her into participating in an interview for his upcoming Showtime series, Who Is America?

“Yup – we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?” the former Alaska governor, 54, alleged in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, July 10. “I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, explosive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Palin wrote that she and one of her daughters “were asked to travel across the country” to meet with Cohen, 46, whom she claimed had “heavily disguised himself as a disabled U.S. Veteran, fake wheelchair and all.” She initially believed she was contributing to a “legit Showtime historical documentary.”

“Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm – but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin,” she added. “The disrespect of our U.S. military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse.”

The former Republican vice-presidential candidate further claimed that “the Cohen/CBS/Showtime production team purposefully dropped my daughter and me off at the wrong Washington, D.C., airport after the fake interview, knowing we’d miss all flights back home to Alaska.”

She also challenged the Borat star and the networks (CBS is Showtime’s parent company) to donate their proceeds from the episode to a charity that “actually supports and respects” U.S. veterans.

Who Is America? premieres on Showtime on Sunday, July 15, at 10 p.m. ET.

