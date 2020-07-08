Closing the book. Sarah Palin quietly settled her divorce from Todd Palin six months after the commercial fisherman and oil field worker filed for separation.

The estranged couple’s divorce was finalized on March 25, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 7.

The court docket showed that the divorce was granted after a “non-contested hearing” and no child support order was issued.

Todd, 55, filed the original papers with the Anchorage Superior Court in September and requested their 31-year marriage be dissolved citing “incompatibility of temperament between the parties.”

The documents noted that the pair’s dynamic made it “impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The former Alaska mayor, 56, and oil field production operator, who wed in August 1988, share five children, Track, 31, Bristol, 29, Willow, 26, Piper, 19, and Trig, 12. According to the Anchorage Daily News, the filing asked for joint custody of Trig, who was born with Down syndrome.

Sarah didn’t immediately comment on the breakup but opened up about it two months later. She revealed in November that she learned of Todd’s plans to divorce her via email that summer.

The former politician told Christian author James Dobson on November 12 that it “was devastating” to discover the news that way and she said she felt as if she “got shot.”

Sarah found the email on June 19 and said she would “never forget” that day. “Then, on Todd’s birthday, a week after our 31st anniversary is when he filed, yeah,” she explained. “Oh, yeah. It’s not easy to talk about.”

At the time, Sarah suggested that their marriage might not be “over, over,” revealing that the pair was “going through counseling.”

A week later, the pair reunited to celebrate the birth of their daughter Willow’s twins.

“Banks & Blaise!! 💕💕BlessingX2 💕💕 Congratulations Willow & Ricky = and then there were four 💕💕,” Sarah wrote in an Instagram post in November.

The photos showed both Sarah and Todd sitting together, holding their newest of their seven grandchildren.