



Putting family first. Sarah Palin and her estranged husband, Todd Palin, celebrated their new twin grandbabies together amid their “devastating” divorce.

“Banks & Blaise!! 💕💕BlessingX2 💕💕 Congratulations Willow & Ricky = and then there were four 💕💕,” the former governor of Alaska, 55, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 19, one day after her daughter Willow gave birth. The series of photos showed generations of Palin family members sitting together in the Anchorage, Alaska, hospital, admiring the newest little additions to their brood.

Sarah and Todd, also 55, were pictured next to each other, looking beyond happy as they each held one of the twins. The exes’ reunion comes shortly after the Going Rogue author revealed that she had learned about Todd’s plans for divorce through email.

“I found out from an email from an attorney saying that she was hired and that was on June 19, I’ll never forget it,” she said in an interview with Christian author James Dobson on November 12. “Then, on Todd’s birthday, a week after our 31st anniversary is when he filed, yeah. Oh, yeah. It’s not easy to talk about.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had officially separated on September 9, three days after Todd submitted his request for divorce to the Anchorage Superior Court. The oil field production operator cited “incompatibility of temperament between the parties,” noting that their differences made it “impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The couple ended their marriage after being together for more than three decades and raising five children: Track, 30, Bristol, 28, Willow, 25, Piper, 18, and Trig, 11. According to a report by the Anchorage Daily News at the time of the divorce, Sarah and Todd have filed for joint custody over their youngest son, who was born with Down syndrome.

Following the birth of Banks and Blaise, the exes are now grandparents of seven. Their daughter Bristol, who recently made her relationship with boyfriend Janson Moore official on Instagram, has three young children from previous marriages: Tripp, 10, Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 2. Track is also a father of two children.