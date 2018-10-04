Track Palin will spend a year in custody after his recent domestic violence arrest violated an agreement stemming from a previous case, the Associated Press reports.

According to the news agency, Anchorage District Court Judge David Wallace ruled on Wednesday, October 3, that the 29-year-old son of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin has been disqualified from participating in a therapeutic program for veterans in the wake of his September arrest. The Department of Corrections will determine whether Track serves time at a halfway house or in jail, but Anchorage District Attorney Richard Allen said time behind bars is unlikely.

Track was arrested in Wasilla, Alaska, on Friday, September 28, after state troopers were called to his home just after 10:30 p.m. in response to a report of a disturbance. The AP obtained court documents which allege that Track told a female acquaintance she could not leave his house before taking away her phone and hitting her in the head.

The Army veteran was charged with domestic violence, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He appeared in court in Palmer, Alaska, on Saturday, September 29, and pleaded “not guilty, for sure” to the four misdemeanors.

Track was previously arrested on domestic violence charges in December 2017 after he was accused of breaking into his parents’ home and assaulting his father, Todd Palin. He pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing in June as part of a plea deal.

At the time of his 2017 arrest, Track was serving two years of probation for allegedly punching his then-girlfriend and pointing a gun at her.

Track’s sister Willow Palin married her fiancé, Ricky Bailey, the day after her brother’s latest arrest. His sister Bristol Palin, meanwhile, recently told Us Weekly, “My brother is a grown man … He’s an adult, and he makes his own decisions just like I make my own decisions.”

