Sarah Palin’s Son Track Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges, Remains in Jail

Sarah Palin‘s son Track remains in jail after pleading not guilty to domestic violence charges following his arrest in Wasilla, Alaska, on Friday, September 28.

The 29-year-old army veteran appeared in court in Palmer, Alaska, on Saturday, September 29, and told a judge he was “not guilty, for sure” after being charged with four misdemeanors including fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest, according to KTUU.

As previously reported, the son of the former Alaska governor was arrested for a third time on Friday night after state troopers were called to his home for a report of a disturbance just after 10:30 p.m.

According to a press release, an investigation revealed that Track had allegedly assaulted a female acquaintance at his home, taking away her phone when she tried to call authorities. While being arrested he reportedly physically resisted troopers, leading to charges of interfering with a report of domestic violence and disorderly conduct. KTUU reports that Track questioned in court why he faced a charge of resisting arrest when there were five troopers present.

He was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he is being held on a $500 unsecured bond. If released he will need to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet.

Track was also told to stay away from the woman’s home and place of work and only have written contact with her. The judge also ordered that he is not allowed to have any deadly weapons. He faces up to a year in jail and a $25,000 fine for three Class A misdemeanors and up to one day in jail and a $2,000 fine for a Class B misdemeanor.

In June, Track pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing after being arrested in December 2017 for burglary and assault after an incident at his parents’ home. His mother told police that Track allegedly broke a window and pushed his father, Todd Palin, to the ground before beating him on the head.

At the time of his 2017 arrest, the Iraq veteran was serving two years’ probation after a 2016 domestic violence arrest for assaulting his then-girlfriend.

Track’s sister Bristol Palin told Us Weekly earlier this week that her brother “is a grown man,” who “makes his own decisions, just like I make my own decisions.”

His court appearance on Saturday coincided with his sister Willow Palin‘s wedding to fiancé Ricky Bailey. The former vice presidential candidate confirmed Willow’s nuptials by posting a series of photos on Instagram, captioning them, “Happiest day. Ever.”

