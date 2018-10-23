She predicted it — she ended up regretting speaking out. Sarah Silverman issued an apology to Rebecca Corry, the woman who claimed Louis C.K. asked for permission to masturbate in front of her, after the I Love You, America star claimed he pleasured himself in her presence.

Silverman, 47, took to Twitter on Monday, October 22, to express her remorse for speaking out about the Louie star’s controversial behavior during an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show. “Rebecca I’m sorry. Ugh this is why I don’t like weighing in. I can’t seem to do press 4 my show w/out being asked about it. But you’re right- you were equals and he f—ked with you and it’s not ok. I’m sorry, friend,” she wrote. “You are so talented and so kind.”

Corry — who alleged that Louis C.K., 51, once told her she had “issues” after she turned down his request to masturbate in front of her while working on a show together — expressed her opinion following Silverman’s eyebrow-raising statements. “To be real clear, CK had ‘nothing to offer me’ as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harrass me. He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse,” she tweeted, sharing an article that contained Silverman’s quotes. “He’s a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it.”

Earlier in the day, Silverman told Stern about the bizarre encounter with her “equal” and “peer.” “I know I’m going to regret saying this. I’ve known Louis forever. I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way,” she said. “Sometimes I’d go, ‘F–k yeah, I want to see that!’”

“We were only just friends. Sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it. It was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘F–king no, gross,’” she continued, “and we got pizza.”

Louis C.K. took ownership over his behavior after he was accused of sexual misconduct following a blistering report published by The New York Times in November 2017, where five women — including Corry — went public with their accusations. Admitting the stories were “true,” the Lucky Louie alum said in a statement to Us Weekly, “The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly. … I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!