Sasha Obama Trends on Twitter After Viral City Girls TikTok Video

A secret City Girls fan? Sasha Obama trended on Twitter on Sunday, October 25, after a TikTok video featuring her and a friend lip-syncing to a City Girls song went viral.

In the clip, Obama, 19, and a pal can be seen lip-syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring the City Girls. Rapper JT — whose verse the duo are dancing to in the video — reposted the video via Twitter, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Other users were also excited to spot Obama having fun with her friend. “Seeing that video of Sasha Obama on tiktok rapping City Girls just really warmed my heart,” one person tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Sasha Obama rapping City Girls is proof that 2020 still can be great.”

However, one person noted that the video’s popularity would cause the clip to get deleted. “They found Sasha Obama on Tik Tok through her friend’s page. Those videos will be gone in 60 seconds if they aren’t already,” one person tweeted.

The TikTok video has since been removed from the social media platform but is still circulating on Instagram and Twitter.

Obama is the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. Sasha — who is a sophomore at the University of Michigan — is currently taking classes online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Michelle, 56, told Jennifer Lopez in September that studying at home has been hard on Sasha and her sister, Malia Obama, who is attending Harvard University.

“My girls are studying from home,” she said during an Instagram Live conversation. “We’re itching to get back to campus, but things are just confusing … not quite safe. I’m just glad that they’re staying put, even if they’re sick of me.”

In May, Michelle’s daughters praised their mother in scenes from in her Netflix documentary, Becoming.

“I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,” Sasha said during an interview in the film. “Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.”

Malia, 22, also explained to her mother that her encouraging words have had a positive impact on people.

“This has demonstrated, in a way, just, like, damn, those eight years weren’t for nothing, you know?” she said. “You see that huge crowd out there? And that last speech you gave — people are here because people really believe in love and hope in other people.”