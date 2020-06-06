Saweetie Reveals Why Quarantine Hasn’t Affected Her Relationship With Quavo

Quarantine cuties! Saweetie and Quavo have been dating since September 2018 and the two have remained inseparable since. While being in lockdown has made some couples get on each other’s nerves and brought others closer together, for the “My Type” singer and Migos rapper, 29, not much has changed.

“Before quarantine we spent a lot of time with each other, so it’s not really that different,” she explained to Us Weekly while celebrating her At Home With Saweetie and PrettyLittleThing collaboration, a 30-piece edit filled with matching sets, head bandanas, tie-dye gloves, scarf tops, bleach hipster jeans and more, where 100 percent of all profits will be donated to Black Lives Matter.

“Fortunately for us, we’re both workaholics, so because he’s focused on the third Migos album and I’m focused on my next project, it’s kind of like business as usual and we kind of just brought our work home,” the “Icy Girl”, 26, songstress said.

And although they’re in close quarters in their at-home offices and studios, Saweetie isn’t quick to ask her boyfriend for input on her upcoming music.

“I normally like to keep things in-house only because I like surprising everybody. It’s not that I wouldn’t want advice from him because he does give advice when I need it, but I’m such a hermit crab when it comes to my music. I like to perfect everything and then show everybody what I’ve been working on,” the hitmaker noted.

As for what she has up her sleeve besides her collection with PrettyLittleThing: “I’m so excited for Pretty Bitch Music because it’s going to be more than 10 songs. It’s an exciting moment for my career because before I was promoting six or seven songs per project, but now it’s more than 10,” she hinted.

PrettyLittleThing will also donate $10,000 to both Sacramento Loaves & Fishes and Dress For Success.