Scarlett Johansson is bewildered that her husband, Colin Jost, will be working in Tahiti for the Olympics.

“I’m like, how did he get this gig?” Johansson, 39, joked to Savannah Guthrie during a Monday, July 8 appearance on the Today show. “Is this a job?”

Jost, 42, will be on the ground reporting for the Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti, which is in French Polynesia, as part of NBC’s official coverage team.

“When they announced the Paris Olympics, he immediately found out that they were doing the surf competition in Tahiti, which is so cool,” Johansson shared. “He loves to surf. We have a place in Montauk, he’s always out there surfing.”

Related: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s Relationship Timeline Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books. The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. One year later, he called Johansson his “girlfriend” during a “Weekend Update” segment on SNL. […]

While Jost will be working to cover his favorite pastime in paradise, Johansson teased that she doesn’t necessarily think her husband’s job will be that strenuous.

“And somehow the dream became a reality, and now he’s going to be in Tahiti for two weeks, and I’m like, ‘Poor you,’” Johansson quipped while mimicking a fake tear down her cheek. “He’s like, ‘Poor me, I’m going to be all over the place,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you?’” she said. “I think if you can have a pina colada on air while you’re working, that’s not technically work.”

Jost will be in the village of Teahupo’o starting July 27 where he will preview the waves and interview athletes. The comedian will work alongside Joe Turpel and Michael Parsons, who will helm the main coverage of the sport.

The competition will last four days and go until August 5 pending any weather conditions. The Saturday Night Live star announced his involvement in the Olympics in June.

Which Is the Ultimate Hollywood Power Couple of All Time?

“I’m honored to get to watch the best surfers in the world compete on one of the heaviest waves imaginable, and to help showcase the rich history of surfing in Tahiti,” Jost said in a press release. “And my Writer’s Guild Health Insurance is excited to see what the coral reef does to my back.”

While Jost is working in Tahiti, Johansson will also be fulfilling one of her lifelong dreams as she films the new Jurassic World movie. The actress, who is a diehard fan of the franchise, is joining the newest installment which also stars Jonathan Bailey. After she announced she was joining the movie, Johansson gushed about how great the writing is, especially since David Koepp, who penned the original action film, was involved.

Related: Stars Who Love the Olympics Let the games begin! After a one-year delay amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics have finally arrived. After the Parade of Nations and Opening Ceremony took place in July 2021, the athletes have begun competing in all sorts of new and existing sporting events — and racking up medals. Just like Us, many celebrities have […]

“The script is so incredible,” she said in a June interview with ComicBook.com. “David Koepp wrote it. He returned after, like, 30 years to write the script. He’s so passionate about it, which is so awesome.”

Johansson joked that she has been wanting to join the Jurassic Park family for years and would have done anything for a cameo since she is a “huge nerd for it.”

“I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it,” she said. “The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time is actually unbelievable. I can’t believe it.”