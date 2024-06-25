Scarlett Johansson was all in for Jurassic World, especially after reading the script.

“The script is so incredible,” the actress, 36, said in an interview with ComicBook.com published on Monday, June 24. “David Koepp wrote it. He returned after, like, 30 years to write the script. He’s so passionate about it, which is so awesome.”

Koepp, 61, penned the scripts for both Jurassic Park and its sequel The Lost World. He had previously turned down the opportunity to create the story for the first Jurassic World film. Johansson confessed that she has been an “enormous” fan of the Jurassic Park franchise since the original premiered in 1993.

“It’s one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater,” she gushed. “I remember seeing it so vividly. It was life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

Johansson admitted that she has been wanting to get involved in the new installment for a long time and was willing to take any small role she could since she is such a “huge nerd for it.”

“I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it,” she said. “The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time is actually unbelievable. I can’t believe it.”

Johansson’s addition to the cast comes one month after Jonathan Bailey was confirmed to the project.

“I will be visiting Jurassic Park. I’m playing a dinosaur,” Bailey, 36, joked in a May interview with Entertainment Tonight, adding he was “really excited” to be part of the movie.

Like Johansson, the Bridgerton star also had fond memories of watching the movies growing up.

“I remember going with my family,” he recalled. “It was the first cinema trip we all went on together. I’ve got three older sisters so I went when I was like 5.”

The original Jurassic World trilogy starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. While the cast is going in a new direction with other names, Pratt is open to the idea of reprising his role if asked.

“Hey, never say never. Maybe,” he told Comic Book Resources in May about potentially reuniting with Johansson for the action flick. “Maybe I return. Maybe I don’t. You’ll just have to tune in to find out. I know I’ll be first in line, whether I’m in it or not.”

The fourth installment of Jurassic World, whose official name hasn’t been released yet, is expected to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.