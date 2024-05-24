The Jurassic World franchise is gearing up for its next release and the details are slowly trickling in. After Jurassic World: Dominion faltered at the box office and in the eyes of critics, Universal is seeking a total reset.
Jurassic World 4 will be a clean break from the Jurassic World trilogy that began in 2015. There are virtually no details regarding the plot.
The franchise is bringing back screenwriter David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Koepp had previously declined the opportunity to write the first Jurassic World. His addition could indicate a return to the series’ roots, maybe again drawing from the 1990 Michael Chricton novel.
The original Jurassic World trilogy starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but a new group is coming in to reboot the franchise, with several big names already trickling out.Here’s everything we know so far about the next Jurassic World movie.
When is ‘Jurassic World 4’ Going to Be Released?
Who is in the ‘Jurassic World 4’ Cast?
Jurassic World 4 is expected to bring in an entirely new cast. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news in March that Scarlett Johansson had signed on to lead the cast in an as-yet unnamed role. The franchise pulled Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey and The Lincoln Lawyer’s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in mid-May. Rupert Friend was revealed as another cast member on May 22.
Though the lead cast will be entirely different, it seems the door is still open for some old favorites to drop in, as Pratt hinted at a possible return.
Will Chris Pratt Return for ‘Jurassic World 4’?
Who is Directing ‘Jurassic World 4’?
Gareth Edwards agreed to direct Jurassic World 4 in February 2024. Edwards’ biggest project to date was Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which grossed over $1 billion in the box office. He also directed Monsters, Godzilla and The Creator.
Universal initially hired David Leitch for the job, but Leitch backed out in February “due to a difference in vision,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.