The Jurassic World franchise is gearing up for its next release and the details are slowly trickling in. After Jurassic World: Dominion faltered at the box office and in the eyes of critics, Universal is seeking a total reset.

Jurassic World 4 will be a clean break from the Jurassic World trilogy that began in 2015. There are virtually no details regarding the plot.

The franchise is bringing back screenwriter David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Koepp had previously declined the opportunity to write the first Jurassic World. His addition could indicate a return to the series’ roots, maybe again drawing from the 1990 Michael Chricton novel.

The original Jurassic World trilogy starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but a new group is coming in to reboot the franchise, with several big names already trickling out.Here’s everything we know so far about the next Jurassic World movie.

When is ‘Jurassic World 4’ Going to Be Released?

Jurassic World 4 is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.

Who is in the ‘Jurassic World 4’ Cast?

Will Chris Pratt Return for ‘Jurassic World 4’?

CBR asked Pratt point-blank and the actor was non-committal. “Hey, never say never,” he said. “Maybe. Maybe I return. Maybe I don’t. You’ll just have to tune in to find out. I know I’ll be first in line, whether I’m in it or not.”

Who is Directing ‘Jurassic World 4’?