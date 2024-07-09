Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost made a date to attend the world premiere of Johansson’s new movie, Fly Me to the Moon.

The couple hit the red carpet together at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square on Monday, July 8, smiling for the cameras. Johansson, 39, wore a white-and-pink gingham top with jeweled embroidery and a sleek skirt with a matching pattern. Jost, 42, sported a dark suit and a light blue shirt underneath that had a wide retro collar.

Johansson also posed with her costar, Channing Tatum, 44, who suited up in classic pinstripes. In Fly Me to the Moon, which hits theaters on Friday, July 12, Tatum plays a NASA official working on the Apollo 11 moon landing. His character butts heads with a marketing executive (Johansson) who is brought on the project to film a fake version of the landing as a backup in case things go wrong.

Earlier Monday, Johansson appeared on Today to promote the romantic comedy and called Tatum both “easygoing” and “professional” on the set of their movie. “It was nice to just be like, ‘OK, so what’s your story? Where are we connecting.’ And I think it was just easy chemistry, and again, he’s easy on the eyes.”

Related: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s Relationship Timeline Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books. The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. One year later, he called Johansson his “girlfriend” during a “Weekend Update” segment on SNL. […]

She expressed bewilderment when the conversation turned to the recent news that Jost, a staff writer and Weekend Update anchor on Saturday Night Live, will soon report to Tahiti to cover the Paris Olympics surfing competition.

“I’m like, how did he get this gig?” Johansson joked. “Is this a job?”

She said that Jost “loves to surf. We have a place in Montauk, he’s always out there surfing.” He’d been excited to learn that Olympic surfers would compete in the French Polynesian locale. “And somehow the dream became a reality, and now he’s going to be in Tahiti for two weeks, and I’m like, ‘Poor you,'” Johansson said. “He’s like, ‘Poor me, I’m going to be all over the place,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you?'”

She added, “I think if you can have a pina colada on air while you’re working, that’s not technically work.”

Related: Stars Who Love the Olympics Let the games begin! After a one-year delay amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics have finally arrived. After the Parade of Nations and Opening Ceremony took place in July 2021, the athletes have begun competing in all sorts of new and existing sporting events — and racking up medals. Just like Us, many celebrities have […]

The duo have been married since 2020 and share son Cosmo, who was born in 2021. Johansson is also mother to daughter Rose, whom she coparents with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson and Jost’s partnership has frequently been parodied and referenced on SNL.

“New York state now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies,” Jost quipped during a December 2023 episode of Weekend Update, adding, “I’m kidding, honey. I love all your movies.”

In April, Jost jokingly referred to Johansson several times while emceeing the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

“Doug [Emhoff], as you can tell by all the comments about my wife, I’m also used to being the Second Gentleman,” Jost cracked, mentioning the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.