Colin Jost might have been the star of the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, but he’s first and foremost Scarlett Johansson’s husband.

Jost, 41, hosted the annual gala on Saturday, April 27, with several monologue references to Johansson, 39.

“Doug [Emhoff], as you can tell by all the comments about my wife, I’m also used to being the Second Gentleman,” Jost joked, referring to the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, 59, is the first female VP of the United States, with her spouse being referred to as “Second Gentleman.” (The wife of a male VP has previously been called “Second Lady,” following the First Lady as the president’s significant other.)

Jokes aside, Jost knows he’s lucky to be married to Johansson.

“I want to thank my wife for enduring lots of jokes,” the Saturday Night Live comedian continued during his speech. “And agreeing to individually meet every person in this room after the ceremony.”

Jost and Johansson also walked the red carpet together at the WHCD, with the Black Widow actress stunning in a white Armani Privé gown. Jost, for his part, opted for a black tux.

Jost has been married to Johansson since 2020. Their union has frequently been parodied and referenced on SNL.

“New York state now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies,” Jost quipped during a December 2023 episode of SNL’s “Weekend Update,” reading Michael Che’s joke about her 2012 movie The Avengers. “I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And If you asked me, you’re an even better Black Widow than Coretta Scott King.”

The SNL mention was part of Jost and Che’s annual holiday “joke swap,” where they write quips for one another to read for the first time during the live broadcast. The segment is often hard for Johansson to watch on TV.

“I now rarely watch [SNL] without having a sense of … not overwhelming panic, just like a slight underwhelming panic because I just feel like at any moment something’s going to fall apart,” Johansson said during a July 2021 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “And that’s the excitement of SNL and for all audiences, right? Because it’s absolutely live.”

She continued at the time, “But when you’re emotionally invested in it and not just entertained by it, it takes on a little bit of a different life.”

Jost and Johansson share son Cosmo, who was born in 2021. The actress is also mother to daughter Rose, whom she coparents with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.