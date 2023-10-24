Colin Jost is living every skincare fanatic’s dream: having unlimited access to Scarlett Johansson’s beauty brand, The Outset.

The cosmetics company — which Johansson, 38, cofounded in March 2022 with Kate Foster — shared a sweet video on Tuesday, October 24, of the actress giving her comedian husband a “spa-in-a-box” facial, using an assortment of products from the skincare line.

“This is the perfect gift for yourself or your significant other,” Johansson told the camera as Jost, 41, asked, “This is the gift I’m getting?” When the Black Widow star confirmed that the treatment was indeed his present for the upcoming holiday season, Jost seemed confused.

“There’s other gifts, right?” the Saturday Night Live star asked Johansson, who simply said back, “We have travel sizes!” Johansson then kicked off the treatment, starting with the first step, which is to “relax.”

“This is a limited-edition headband,” Johansson said of a cozy blue item before directing Jost to put it on.

“Do you feel like this whole thing is going to run counter to how America thinks of me … as sort of a rugged cowboy type?” he asked his wife, who quickly assured him, “No, I think it goes with your image.” Jost wasn’t convinced and proceeded to ask more questions, prompting Johansson to say, “Just stick your head through the hole!”

For the second step, Johansson washed Jost’s face with The Outset’s Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser before moving onto step 3, which saw her following up with the Exfoliating Caffeine Micro Polish. Throughout the treatment, the cameraman asked Johansson and Jost questions about the holidays, one being what the couple thinks makes a good gift.

“I’ll answer for her: Outset products,” Jost quipped, implying that he’s the better gift giver as he bought Johansson “four cars last year.”

Next, Johansson applied The Outset’s Purifying Blue Clay Mask on Jost’s skin as the two reflected on their “favorite” holiday memory.

“We told our daughter that we were having our son, and we did it by giving her a little ornament that was a momma bear, poppa bear and a baby bear. Then there was an arrow pointing to the momma bear’s stomach,” Johansson recalled. (The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, welcomed son Cosmo in August 2021. Johansson is also mom of 9-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.)

“Then she was so disappointed that it was a human,” Jost joked of Rose Dorothy’s reaction to news of her sibling.

Johansson resumed Jost’s spa treatment by wiping off the clay mask, which prompted further hilarious commentary from Jost. “I’m mostly thinking about going back into a comedy community, and I’m really curious about my colleagues’ reactions [to my facial].”

Johansson responded, asking Jost, “You think people are going to notice how plump and hydrated your skin is?” to which Jost nodded yes. “The first words most stand-up comedians will use is ‘Your skin is so plump and glowy.”

Afterward, Johansson massaged Jost’s skin with the Ultra-Light Moisture Boosting Oil, which he said felt like “mild torture” before hydrating the TV personality’s dermis with the Nourishing Squalene Daily Moisturizer.

She finished the facial with the Smoothing Vitamin C Eye Expression Line Cream as the two discussed their favorite Christmas movies.

“I love Home Alone and Home Alone 2,” Johansson said as Jost added, “I’m more of a Home Alone 3 fan. I wonder who’s in that. … I actually haven’t seen it, but I heard it’s great.” (Johansson starred in the 1997 comedy as Molly Pruitt.)