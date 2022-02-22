Days away! Scarlett Johansson’s much-anticipated skincare line is coming very soon — and the 37-year-old actress is finally (!!) spilling some new details about the brand.

First and foremost, let’s cover the basics. The line is called The Outset, is set to be released on March 1, and is complete with four products designed to keep skincare simple.

The Black Widow star originally announced that her skincare line was on the horizon in July 2021, explaining that her soon-to-be-released brand was the reason why she took “a step back” from her beauty deals. The actress previously teamed up with L’Oréal Paris and Dolce and Gabbana.

“I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career and all of those experiences were really wonderful. But — how do I put this? I guess I always felt like I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me,” she told Vogue for their March 2022 issue.

In perfect timing with the issue’s drop, Johansson and her business partner and longtime beauty exec Kate Foster, released the brand’s Instagram page and website.

The social media account has already raked up nearly 30,000 followers — including Johansson’s husband Colin Jost. The Saturday Night Live star even made a point to poke fun as his other half’s new business endeavor.

After the brand shared a picture of Johansson’s side profile, Jost commented, “Is this the best way to contact you? I’m starting a similar brand called ‘Part of a Face’ and would love to use this photo. Thanks.”

While fans obviously had to laugh at the comical note, many also expressed their excitement for the new line, which is focused on a “return to the essential,” a “less is more” approach and “uncomplicated” routines.

“NEVER BEEN MORE EXCITED BY LIPS,” a user wrote, while another said, “WE STAN.” Someone else added: “The Scarlett fan base is already going crazy hehe.”

Johansson’s brand is being designed in collaboration with The Najafi Companies, a private investment firm that has fully funded the brand. The organization has also helped launch Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty and Moon Oral Care.

The Outset isn’t the only celebrity beauty brand to launch in recent months. In addition to Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty, Machine Gun Kelly’s UN/DN LAQR and Peyton List’s Pley Beauty, Hailey Baldwin has also promised that her brand Rhode is set to be released in 2022.

