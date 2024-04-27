Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost make a complementary pair — even their outfits go together.

Johansson, 39, and Jost, 41, had a rare Hollywood date night on Friday, April 26, attending CAA’s kickoff party before the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Jost, who will headline the political gala on Saturday, April 27, sported a black suit with a white button-down at the CAA bash. Johansson, for her part, also opted for a suit for the occasion. She wore a gray three-piece and accessorized her look with a selection of gold necklaces and a pair of pearl earrings.

The couple, who wed in 2020, were seen schmoozing with Rachel Adler, Bryan Lourd and Joe Machota on Friday at D.C.’s La Grande Boucherie. Johansson is likely to join her husband at Saturday’s WHCA Dinner since he’s serving as the emcee.

The annual dinner is hosted annually by the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) to raise funds for scholarships and to honor political journalists’ achievements. A comedian is typically called on to moderate the gathering, often roasting the honorees and latest headlines. At last year’s WHCA Dinner in April 2023, host Roy Wood Jr. even mentioned Scandoval — the fallout from Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval’s affair scandal — in front of Sandoval’s now-ex Ariana Madix.

At the end of the evening, President Joe Biden will get a chance to show off his comedy skills and dish out rebuttals to the roast.

It is not known how Jost, a Saturday Night Live writer and actor, will conquer the WHCA stage on Sunday, but he could have Johansson in stitches as usual.

“I will say, we have such a — we laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check in,” the Marvel actress previously said on CBS Mornings in June 2023. “I’m married to a writer, he’s a comedy writer. He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he’s sort of introverted. I’m extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, ‘How was your day?’”

Johansson and Jost share son Cosmo, who was born in 2021. The Black Widow star is also mother to daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.