Scarlett Johansson Shares Secret to Her Marriage With Colin Jost

All about the LOLs! Scarlett Johansson shared the secret to maintaining a happy marriage with husband Colin Jost: keep it funny.

“I will say, we have such a — we laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check in,” Johansson, 38, said during her Monday, June 12, appearance on CBS Mornings. “I’m married to a writer, he’s a comedy writer. He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he’s sort of introverted. I’m extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, ‘How was your day?'”

The Marvel actress and Saturday Night Live actor, 40, first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, when they were seen packing on the PDA in New York City. The pair confirmed they were engaged after two years of dating in May 2019 and privately tied the knot less than a year later. In summer 2021, they welcomed their first child together, son Cosmo. (Johansson also shares 8-year-old daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.)