Scarlett Johansson Shares Secret to Her Marriage With Colin Jost

All about the LOLs! Scarlett Johansson shared the secret to maintaining a happy marriage with husband Colin Jost: keep it funny.
“I will say, we have such a — we laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check in,” Johansson, 38, said during her Monday, June 12, appearance on CBS Mornings. “I’m married to a writer, he’s a comedy writer. He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he’s sort of introverted. I’m extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, ‘How was your day?'”
The Marvel actress and Saturday Night Live actor, 40, first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, when they were seen packing on the PDA in New York City. The pair confirmed they were engaged after two years of dating in May 2019 and privately tied the knot less than a year later. In summer 2021, they welcomed their first child together, son Cosmo. (Johansson also shares 8-year-old daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.)
Jost first opened up about the idea of fatherhood in July 2020, when he joked about what would happen when he eventually leaves the NBC late-night sketch series. “It’s certainly not a good place to work while you’re raising a family or nurturing a healthy relationship,” he wrote in his memoir, A Very Punchable Face. “In terms of ‘family-friendly jobs,’ SNL ranks somewhere between long-haul truck driver and Somali pirate.”
The comedian added, however, that his feelings about becoming a parent changed over time. “I’ve even woken up on a Sunday after a show and thought, ‘I would love to be raising a baby right now!’” he quipped. “Which is a far cry from when I used to wake up on a Sunday and think, ‘Can I make it to the bathroom, or should I just puke on this plant?’”
In October 2022, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the New York native was fully embracing the new chapter of his life.
“Colin is an extremely hands-on dad, he always makes a big fuss over little Cosmo,” the insider shared, adding that he “always makes a point to pitch in” so that his wife can take a rest from parenting duty.
Jost is also “great” with Rose, the source claimed at the time, noting that he is “very respectful and caring” of his stepdaughter.
Johansson, for her part, shared that raising a family has been an “incomparable” and life-changing experience. “I think being a parent is the hardest, most rewarding … thing you’ll ever do,” The Black Widow star, who was also married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, told Extra in November 2021. “I’m reminded of it constantly. I’ve been very fortunate to enjoy this time with … our young son. It’s a gift. I feel very lucky.”
